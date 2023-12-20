SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.13

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 5625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $946.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

