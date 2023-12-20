SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $170,330,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,619 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,700,000 after purchasing an additional 424,230 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,995,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,051,000.

GNR stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

