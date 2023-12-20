SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $507.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.56. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $508.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.