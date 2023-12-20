SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of MDY opened at $507.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.56. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $508.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
