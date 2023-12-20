SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lifted by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 13.5% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,354,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $509.35. 198,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,024. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $510.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

