Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,170 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.83, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

