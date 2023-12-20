Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 874,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 289,571 shares.The stock last traded at $10.83 and had previously closed at $10.77.

SRAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sportradar Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.02 million. Sportradar Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,917,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,994 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

