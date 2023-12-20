Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s current price.

SYRE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.74. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

