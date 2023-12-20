Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $78.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 151,387 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 117.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.