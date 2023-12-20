Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $12.70

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $11.82. Steelcase shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 446,155 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Trading Up 10.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 219.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

