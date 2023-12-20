Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.1 million. Steelcase also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SCS. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Steelcase by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

