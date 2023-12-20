Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.05 million. Steelcase also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Steelcase Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCS. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Steelcase by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

