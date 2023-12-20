Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,077 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 303% compared to the average daily volume of 2,748 call options.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. 905,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,081. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.