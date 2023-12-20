StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $146,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

