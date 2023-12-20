StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.