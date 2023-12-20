StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.25.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
