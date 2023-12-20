StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

About Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

