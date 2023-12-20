StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.
Institutional Trading of Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.