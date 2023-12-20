StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

