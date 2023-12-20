StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. VMware has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in VMware by 100,043.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,640,289 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,603,795,000 after purchasing an additional 260,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 115.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

