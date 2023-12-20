StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $235.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.02.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

