StockNews.com Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

Several other research firms have also commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.71.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

