StockNews.com Upgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.58.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.