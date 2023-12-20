StockNews.com Upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $4,789,086.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $4,789,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,745 shares of company stock worth $18,804,049. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

