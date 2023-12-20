Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,785 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 9.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,590. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

