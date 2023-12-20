Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.80. The company had a trading volume of 123,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,789. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

