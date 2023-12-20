Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $840,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.45. 230,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,367. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

