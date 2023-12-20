Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $19.31 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 148,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,650. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $29.31.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.