Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.96. The company had a trading volume of 163,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,372. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

