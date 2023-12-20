Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.44. 17,424,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,386,232. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

