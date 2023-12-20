Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $970,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of VIOO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.33. 302,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $100.40.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The truth behind small-cap stocks and a dovish Federal Reserve
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.