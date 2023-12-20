Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Invests $393,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,143,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 662,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,496 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CMF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. 50,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,831. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

