Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 406,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 177,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 1,155,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,585. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

