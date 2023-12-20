Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 296 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,643,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,829,869. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

