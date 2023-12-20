Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,550 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 10.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $34,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,636,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,750,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,187. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $136.60 and a 1-year high of $168.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.