Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SMMF opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $434.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

