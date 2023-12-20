SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Down to $5.15

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.01. SunOpta shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 30,173 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $619.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SunOpta by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

