Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) vs. BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Financial Review

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synchrony Financial and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 8 7 0 2.38 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $35.94, suggesting a potential downside of 5.99%. BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $17.53 billion 0.90 $3.02 billion $5.41 7.07 BTCS $1.69 million 13.60 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.16

This table compares Synchrony Financial and BTCS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 11.79% 18.82% 2.18% BTCS -347.78% -45.90% -36.74%

Volatility & Risk

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats BTCS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.