T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.