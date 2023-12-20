T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,173 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

