T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $106.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,173. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

