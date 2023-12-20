Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth about $394,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tanger by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tanger by 84.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tanger from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tanger from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Tanger Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.54%.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

