Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 84,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000.

BATS XVV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.46. 4,226 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $191.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

