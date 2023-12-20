Tarbox Family Office Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,791,465. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

