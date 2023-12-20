Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $21.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,605,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,413,287. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.67.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
