Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $903,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.91. 163,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,996. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.