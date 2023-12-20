Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

VO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,919. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.27 and its 200-day moving average is $215.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

