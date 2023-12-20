Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $218,000 in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned about 0.42% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,964,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. 1,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.18 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

