Tarbox Family Office Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 550,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,245. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

