Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,043,933 shares. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

