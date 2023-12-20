Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 3,018 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,598. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.