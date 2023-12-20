Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,347. The firm has a market cap of $336.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $238.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

