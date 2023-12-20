Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.83. The company had a trading volume of 322,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,958. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $215.23.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

